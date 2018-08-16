‘Excellent’ A-level results celebrated at Shoreham Academy

Shoreham Academy is celebrating some ‘excellent’ results after more students achieved A* to B grades in their A Levels than in the year before.

This summer, 44 per cent of A Level entries achieved A* to B grades, a six percentage point increase on 2017’s results, a spokesman for the school said.

Shoreham Academy Students

There was also an increase in the number of A Levels achieving A*-C and an overall pass rate of 99 per cent, confirmed the spokesman.

Results for vocational qualifications were also impressive, with 87 per cent of entries achieving the highest grades possible of Distinction or Distinction*.

Jodie Green, who achieved three As in biology, chemistry and maths and will read Chemistry with internal placement at the University of Warwick.

She said: “I just cannot believe it, I am so happy to be going to the University of Warwick to study Chemistry.”

Shoreham Academy Students

Indie Scott-Whitehouse, who achieved A* in English, A in fine art and B in psychology and will be studying English Literature and Language at Cardiff University.

James Reed, who achieved an A* in fine art, an A* in creative art and an A in maths and will be studying Architecture at University of Bristol.

Tom Perry achieved straight As in chemistry, mathematics and physics and will be taking his place at University of Southampton to study Natural Sciences.

Katy Turner achieved an A* in PE, B in biology and C in chemistry. She will study Biological Science at the University of Surrey.

Shoreham Academy Students

Katy said: “I am so excited to be studying biological sciences at the University of Surrey, I can’t wait, I need to get some pots and pans!”

Libby Graven will be going to University of Sussex to study psychology after achieving an A in sociology, a B in psychology and a Distinction*/Distinction in Health and Social Care.

Rebecca Page, will take up her apprenticeship at the local engineering company Ricardo.

Kieran Felton, Head of Sixth Form at Shoreham Academy, said: “These students have been an absolute pleasure to work with and we are all pleased to see their hard work and resolve rewarded with some excellent results.

Shoreham Academy Students

“It is particularly gratifying to see them leave Shoreham Academy Sixth Form to take up offers with top universities, as well as for high-quality training and work placements – I wish them all the best!”

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “Over the past few years, in building the strengths of our Sixth Form, it has been important to us to encourage students to study A Levels and vocational qualifications that go beyond what they might have imagined they were capable of when they started here.

“The continued improvements we have seen in our results, and the excellent individual successes, are evidence that students have risen to the challenge and exceeded their own estimations.

“As staff, it is very satisfying for us to have a flourishing Sixth Form that not only maximises the potential of our existing students but is also increasingly attracting candidates from other schools locally.

“We hope today’s successes will continue to cascade down through our academy and demonstrate to all our students just what can be achieved.

“This success is also welcome news as we look forward to launching our new skills academies in September.

“This will include a soccer academy in conjunction with Pro Direct, The 3Fall Dance Academy in partnership with the University of Chichester and – the first nationally – a gymnastics academy with iStar.”

