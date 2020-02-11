Ex-ballroom champion from Shoreham celebrates her centenary

A woman who has lived in Shoreham for more than 60 years celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Gladys Still, who was born in Wimbledon on February 10, celebrated the milestone with a party at Elmcroft care home.

Winnie Clark, team leader at Elmcroft, said: “Gladys loves a good natter and a good laugh.

“She also loves looking smart, having her hair and nails done and some lipstick.”

Throughout the war Gladys worked in a factory near Mitcham where she lived, fitting autopilots to Lancaster bomber aircrafts.

On August 5, 1944, she married ‘the love of her life’, Philip Still, an army soldier based in Bovington.

After the war the couple moved into a house on Lancing seafront while Phillip built the couple a home in Adur Avenue, Shoreham, where Gladys became a stay-at-home wife.

In 1967, the couple moved into a house on Shoreham Beach built by Phillip and his father. Gladys lived on Shoreham Beach until she moved into Elmcroft care home on September 7, 2017.

Gladys had many hobbies, such as singing, tennis and dancing.

Her favourite hobby was ballroom and latin dancing which she did with Phillip. The pair took dancing seriously – winning several awards and medals.

Gladys’ daughter Barbara Gerry added: “Mum always had dogs too. She loved walking them – she used to go all over Shoreham.”

Gladys also loved going on holidays with her husband and their friends, especially to Guernsey and Jersey.

An avid supporter of many local causes, Gladys often held coffee mornings to raise funds for Shoreham lifeboat station

When asked the secret to a long life, she believed it was a good diet and lots of exercise.Gladys has created quite the impression on the staff at Elmcroft with her humorous personality

Monica Donald, house manager, said: “We are honoured to have Gladys here, she is wonderful. She is a lovely lady with an amazing personality.”