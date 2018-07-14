Everyday Shoreham superhero joins celebrity team

Plucky Shoreham woman Jess Barnes lives by the motto ‘there’s no such word as can’t, just how’.

With her amazing assistance dog by her side, she feels she can achieve anything she wants to and lets nothing stand in her way.

The 39-year-old’s positive attitude and tremendous achievements have earned her a place in the Celebrity Superhero Tri.

Joining Invictus Games medal winner Fiona Cranswick’s team will enable Jess to unleash her inner superpower in the 1km run-push, while her captain does the 150m swim.

Also on their team is Ben O’Brien from Worcestershire, who will be doing the 3k cycle.

Jess and Ben are everyday superheroes who won places in the only sports series dedicated to the UK’s 13.3million people with disabilities and long-term injuries

Jess has brittle asthma, idiopathic intracranial hypertension and cauda equine syndrome. She said her superpower is her assistance dog, which allows her to live independently.

Fiona, an injured servicewoman nicknamed Femo for her medal-winning performances at the Orlando Invictus Games, cannot wait to dive into the Celebrity Superhero Tri, her first sporting event since having a baby girl in February this year.

Fiona said her superpower is the ability to find the positive and smile in any situation.

She added: “You could call me the eternal optimist.”

Team Fiona Cranswick is one of 30 celebrity teams, featuring 50 everyday superheroes, taking over the world-class Dorney Lake in Windsor on August.