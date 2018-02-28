Evans called into South side to face North in ECB series

Tthe ECB’s North-South one-day series will feature two Sussex players following the announcement that Laurie Evans has been added to the South squad.

The 30-year-old was called up following the withdrawal of Essex’s Dan Lawrence through injury.

“This is a great opportunity to show what I can do, and I can’t wait to get out there”. the right-handed batsman said.

Laurie will join Sussex team-mate Delray Rawlins in the side. Left-arm quick bowler George Garton was forced out of the series after he returned home from the current England Lions tour to the Caribbean with a side injury.

Rawlins and Evans will be coached at the South team by Mark Ramprakash and captained by Hampshire’s Sam Northeast.

The South will be looking to retain the title they won with a 3-0 whitewash in the inaugural series in Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year.

The North and the South will each play a warm-up game on March 15 before the three-match series at the Kensington Oval on March 18, 21 and 23.

Updated squads for ECB’s North-South series:

North: S Mullaney (Notts, captain), S Hain (Warwickshire), A Hose (Warwickshire), J Clarke (Worcestershire), K Jennings (Lancashire), B D’Oliveira (Worcestershire), A Davies (Lancashire, wk), P Coughlin (Notts), M Fisher (Yorkshire), S Mahmood (Lancashire), R Gleeson (Northamptonshire), Z Chappell (Leicestershire), M Parkinson (Lancashire).

South: S Northeast (Hampshire, captain), D Bell-Drummond (Kent), N Gubbins (Middlesex), L Evans (Sussex), D Rawlins (Sussex), O Pope (Surrey), J Simpson (Middlesex, wk), S Curran (Surrey), P Walter (Essex), D Bess (Somerset), J Porter (Essex), T Barber (Middlesex), L Norwell (Gloucestershire).