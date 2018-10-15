Essential works at Worthing car park to last until March

Essential maintenance works have started at a car park in Worthing today.

The mutli-storey Grafton car park in Marine Parade will remain open to customers during the works, which will last until March 2019.

However, a spokesman from Worthing Borough Council said: “There will be some reduction in the number of available spaces during this time so please consider alternatives.”

Alternative parking is available at the High Street or Buckingham Road multi-storey car parks.

The Grafton car park is one of several key sites which Worthing Borough Council wants to see redeveloped in the long term.

Proposals to transform the Grafton could see new retail units created, together with a footway connecting the seafront to Montague Street – read more here.

