Environmental groups to demand climate action with demonstration at Adur District Council meeting

Environmental groups and political parties are planning a climate change demonstration before an Adur District Council meeting this evening (July 18).

From 6pm groups including Shoreham-By-Cycle, the Green and Labour parties, Adur Residents’ Environmental Action (AREA), Worthing Climate Network and Extinction Rebellion, as well as local residents, will gather outside the Shoreham Centre to demand councillors go further in their declaration of a climate emergency.

Extinction Rebellion staged a die-in at Adur Farmer's Market

Members of Adur’s Green Party will be presenting a petition at the council meeting calling for more ambition from decision-makers.

“We call on the council to practice and promote investment in renewable technologies by the council’s business delivery partners, suppliers and businesses trading within and from the Adur area,” said a spokesman.

“And not just to limit its efforts to Adur council buildings and services. We would like to see the council require developers and other partners to meet 2030 sustainability targets.”

Easier access to sustainable transport is a major focus for Shoreham-By-Cycle, which said the declaration of a climate emergency by the council was not 'as meaningful as many hoped it would be'.

A spokesman said serious climate concerns are just one of many reasons the group wanted to make sustainable transport an easier option in the Shoreham area.

A meaningful declaration of climate emergency could provide the impetus needed to make streets better for walking and cycling, the spokesman added.

Environmental group AREA added it was deeply concerned about traffic, air pollution and the over-development of Adur. A spokesman said AREA members would appear at the demonstration in support of the climate emergency declaration, but also send a message that 'words must be quickly followed by actions', such as pressure being applied to developers to include solar panels, higher standards of insulation and increased planting of trees.

Extinction Rebellion Shoreham has coordinated several events in the area recently, with two free events upcoming on Saturday, July 20 and Saturday August 10 at the Shoreham Centre for prospective members to find out more.