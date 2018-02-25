Wildlife haven created out of hospice pond

The pond at St Barnabas House hospice is undergoing a renovation project, enabled by a £10,000 grant from Southern Water.

This grant will fund a year-long project to make the pond more accessible and transform it into a tranquil haven for wildlife.

Beverley Thompson, community campaigns and engagement manager for Southern Water, said: “We are so pleased to be able to help with the pond project. We hope the pond will be a place where patients, families and staff at St Barnabas will find a peaceful haven and perhaps a place where some happy memories will be made.”

After the first two days’ work cutting back reeds around edges of the pond, the results were deemed ‘remarkable’.

Steve Williams, head of estates, said: “We are so grateful to Southern Water for providing a grant for us to get the pond area cleared.

“We are looking at various options for the next stage, finding long-term ways to keep the pond maintained at a low cost. A bridge is planned so we can keep the pond clear more easily and patients and families can enjoy the feature, too.”

Work on the pond is ongoing and due for completion within the year.