Watch the first ever flight to depart Gatwick Airport using Sustainable Aviation Fuel

It was a momentous day for Gatwick Airport today (Tuesday, October 13) as the first ever flight using Sustainable Aviation Fuel departed the airport.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:44 am

The fuel has been introduced for the first time at the airport through a collaboration between Q8Aviation, easyJet, Gatwick Airport Ltd and Neste.

Read More

Read More
First easyJet flight takes off from Gatwick Airport using sustainable aviation f...

With the first one departing today, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 percent Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ blend.

The first easyJet flight took off from Gatwick Airport using sustainable aviation fuel

You can watch the first flight to take off in the video above.

Gatwick Airport