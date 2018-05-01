VIDEO: Where The Wild Flowers Grow launch

Residents are being asked to care for new wild flower sites across Adur and Worthing.

The Where The Wild Flowers Grow project was launched this week by Adur and Worthing Councils in a bid to raise awareness of the value of wildlife.

Poppy displays have been created in Adur and Worthing to mark the 100th anniversary of World War One

Friends groups and other members of the community have been invited to help the park rangers and grounds maintenance teams to sow the seeds.

The programme will bring a splash of colour across a number of sites and will include World War One memorial displays rich with the traditional Flanders poppies.

Dan Ross, parks and open spaces manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see the results of the sowing when the sites burst into colour.

“We really want to see as many people as possible coming out to help and then taking enjoyment in watching these pieces of land completely transform.

“This year we thought it would be a fitting tribute to have some exclusive poppy sowings to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the World War One. We have had a great response to similar displays over the past three years and I think it will be particularly poignant to see those areas grow in even more sites this year across our district and borough.”

As well as poppies, the parks department will be sowing seed mixes that provide rich nectar sources for pollinating bees and other insects, while producing vibrant colour displays. Seeds include borage, cosmos, cornflower, flax and marigold.

On selected sites, residents will be able to help with the whole process, from planting the seed, to tending and weeding the sites as the flowers begin to grow.

There are 27 sites across the area. Visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/wildflowers for a list of locations and times of the community sowing.