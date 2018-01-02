Topical talk looks at impact of storms

Winter storms that hit the south coast four years ago will be reviewed in the next Southwick Society Heritage Talk.

Alan Grey, retired head of geography and geology at Varndean Sixth Form College in Brighton, will deliver the talk, Sussex Winter Storms, at Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday at 7.30pm.

Alan has been monitoring the impact of the storms and their continuing impact on the Sussex coastline.

Nigel Divers, Southwick Society secretary, said: “These storms had dramatic effects on Sussex rivers, beaches and cliffs and Alan will be using new pictures and historic data to draw conclusions about the overall effect of these storms and the implications for the future.

“This will be a truly topical talk as the Environment Agency is currently improving defences to protect us from flooding by the River Adur.

“All are welcome to attend Heritage Talks arranged by the Southwick Society, there is a small entry charge.”

The storms brought down a large tree at the Shoreham Centre and wrecked the promenade at Southwick Beach when two groynes were torn apart, leading to the collapse of part of the walkway and gaping holes appearing.

The big waves took the beach down by up to three metres, which allowed the waves to hit the prom with excessive force.

The sea defences and retaining walls on Southwick Beach and the adjacent car park suffered considerable damage.