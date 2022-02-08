Residents formed Friends of the Meads following a consultation in December over the future of The Meads Park, in Victoria Road.

The open space is shared with Swiss Gardens Primary School, which has a fenced off area for use as a grass playing field during school hours.

Kirsten Wild said: “The Meads is a much-loved community park. It is widely used by all the residents nearby, as well as the primary school.

Friends of the Meads planting a new community orchard with a variety of fruit trees

“It’s been pretty neglected for many years. In the recent consultation over its future, most people said they wanted more nature and biodiversity in the space for relaxation and play.”

On the advice of Adur District Council, Kirsten, Miranda Vincent and Gabby Osborne formed the Friends group to help raise money to regenerate the park.

Kirsten said: “The first thing we’ve planted is a new community orchard. This will be a great addition to the space, bringing lots of beautiful blossom and pollinators into the park, creating lovely dappled shade for sitting under and, of course, fruit for people to enjoy for free.

“We have different varieties of apple, pear, plum, quince and cherry now rooting in. We have also planted a silver birch and Indian bean tree that we were given as gifts. These will help us to create interest and some much-needed shade for families in the park in summer.

Gabe Crisp, Adur district councillor for St Nicolas ward and Shoreham's first Green Party representative on the council, helping with the planting

“We are hoping to get a long thornless native hedge laid, which will be great for wildlife and help to soften the space for little kids playing, some pre-loved play equipment installed, a little fence to keep dogs out of the play area and maybe some new picnic benches.”

The orchard, which was planted on Saturday, was funded by The Tree Council and further grants are being applied for from various sources.

Miranda was brought up nearby and played in the park as a child. She said there is already a range of birds that visit but they hope to attract more, as well as butterflies and bees.

She said: “Because it is so small, we are pretty limited on what we can do but it is good to have a vision and the main aim is biodiversity.”

As The Meads Allotments are next to the park, there is ready access to water, which Miranda said was key in caring for the orchard.

Ideas also include raised beds, bird boxes and picnic benches. The play equipment in the park was installed in 2010, so the Friends are looking at more modern additions for the future.

Gabby said: “Because it is so small, there are limits. What we want now are ideas from the people who will use it.”