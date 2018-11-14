Shoreham river path to reopen this month as tidal walls work progresses

Flood defence work under the railway bridge in Shoreham is due to be completed at the end of the month.

The southern section of the Downs Link has been closed while work on the Environment Agency’s Adur Tidal Walls scheme was underway.

A spokesman confirmed the riverside path will be back open to the public on Monday, November 26.

The flood defence scheme is due to be completed in December.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “The Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls Scheme consists of 7.2km of new flood defences and will reduce the risk of flooding to 2,450 homes and businesses.

“Construction has taken just over two years and is due to be completed in December 2018.”

Work is still underway at several of the stretches of riverside, or reaches, in the town.

The Riverbank footpath on Shoreham Beach remains closed to the public.

Piling works are complete at the site but concrete capping around the sheet-pile wall is still being carried out.

Construction on the flood embankment at Shoreham Airport is continuing to progress.

The footpath running riverside of Cecil Pashley Way, between the railway bridge and the Old Shoreham Road, has been closed to the public while work takes place.

For more updates visit the Adur Tidal Walls website here

