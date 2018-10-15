Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society autumn show 2018 - pictures

What a pretty show to end the year for Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society.

The exhibition room at the Shoreham Centre was filled with colour for the autumn show on Saturday.

Visitors Chris Gunter and Colin McMann admire the best in show fern at Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society's autumn show. Picture: Derek Martin DM18101888a

Show secretary Daphne Thomas said: “Due to the clement weather, the dahlias and chrysanthemums were at their best.”

Alasdair MacCulloch won the Green Rosette for best vegetable in the show, producing two worthy-winning cabbages, while Helen Swyer won the Red Rosette for best flower or pot plant with one of the biggest ferns shown by an exhibitor.

Helen also won the Farmer Cup for cut flowers and pot plants, and received a diploma for crafts.

Ronald Sullivan won the Bayley Cup for chrysanthemums.

Julie MacCulloch won the Fred Hill Salver for five dahlias.

Ted Banks and Tim Loughton shared the G. Nixey Challenge Cup for fruit.

Peter Levison won the Society Cup for vegetables.

Mary Green won the Harwood Challenge Cup for homecrafts.

Doug Rowland won the Men Only Trophy for homecrafts.

Lorraine Saunders won the Tingley Cup for floral art.

Ian Swyer won the Ryan Trophy for best print photography.

Lorraine Saunders won a craft diploma.

The society holds three flower and produce shows at the Shoreham Centre each year.

Categories include flowers, vegetables, pot plants, fruit, homecrafts, flower arranging and photography.

There is a small charge to enter items in the classes but entrance to see the show is free.

The 2019 show dates are Saturday, June 8, for the early summer show; Saturday, August 10, for the summer show; and Saturday, October 12, for the autumn show.

For more details, contact Daphne, the show secretary, on 01273 463638.

