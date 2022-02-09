The tree was donated by Southwick and Fishergate Horticultural Society and planted by Marina McCallum, who has been a member since 1964.

The tree will join thousands of others being planted across the nation in 2022 as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Ben Walsh said: “Our society, which is over 100 years old, has often taken part in national and local celebrations and commemorations.

Marina McCallum planting Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society's tree on Southwick Green for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Steve Robards SR2202082

“We thought it would be nice to do something to mark this auspicious occasion and what better way than to plant a tree which can be enjoyed by many generations to come.

“It will also provide a focal point for our members who donated towards its cost in memory of their loved ones.”

Adur District Council assisted with planting the tree, which is just north of the children’s playground.