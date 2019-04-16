Mass of metal found during Great British Spring Clean in Southwick

Bed springs, chair legs, an old dustbin and bike wheels were among an assortment of metal items found during the Great British Spring Clean in Southwick.

A group of 11 volunteers took part in a litter pick, supported by Adur District Council, and they collected a total of 23 bags of rubbish, as well as larger items.

An assortment of metal items was collected during the Great British Spring Clean in Southwick

Tracy Vise said: “Part of the group were members of the Adur East Lions Club, which provided the insurance, and also litter pickers were borrowed from Friends of Shoreham Beach, so this was a real community effort.

“We are hoping to arrange more local litter picks in the near future.”

The group met at the top of Downsway last Saturday and worked for an hour and a half. The council provided litter pickers, bags and hoops.

There was also a spring clean-up in Shoreham last Sunday, organised by members of Keep Britain Tidy and supported by the Shoreham Society.