Half-term at Amberley Museum: Green Week activities to celebrate nature

The museum is encouraging and inspiring visitors to ‘Think Global, Act Local’, to take steps to interact more with nature and reduce their impact on the planet.

As part of Green Week (May 29 to June 6) there will also be a fun family trail and hands-on craft activities.

World Environment Day (June 5) will be the highlight of the week, showcasing several local, mostly community-led organisations working to make West Sussex a more environmentally friendly place.

Children in Amberley Museum's playground

There will be trade stalls, demonstrations, performances and a number of fun activities for families and all ages.

The museum’s nature trails have been refurbished with new information boards and children’s activities, thanks to funding from the South Downs National Park Authority’s Covis Recovery Fund.

Spectacular views of the Arun Valley can be enjoyed from the Hillside Trail, or take a more leisurely walk on the Lower Trail.

The museum has put in place Covid-19 measures to ensure the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff and has received the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard to confirm that it is following Government and industry guidelines and processes to maintain cleanliness and social distancing.

Nature trail at Amberley Museum

Amberley Museum is open 10am–4.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. It is closed on Tuesday.

There is a café at the museum which serves hot food and refreshments, with seating inside and outside on the café terrace.

The site is wheelchair accessible, and dogs are welcome on a lead.

For more information visit https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/|www.amberleymuseum.co.uk|Amberley Museum}

Children at Amberley Museum's Greenwood Village

