GALLERY: Steyning spring show

Flower show stalwart Alasdair MacCulloch amazed visitors with his wonderful blooms at Steyning Horticultural Society's spring show.

A regular winner at shows across the area, Alasdair, known to many as Mac, took home on Easter Saturday the RW How Cup for best vase of nine blooms, the K Heryett Cup for most points in daffodil and narcissi classes, the Daffodil Society’s certificate for best bloom in show and Daffodil Society Bronze Medal for the best vase in show.

Alasdair MacCulloch with his winning vase of five blooms

Charles Ashby, chairman, said: "That is what you call a clean sweep. Mac had beat the weather by planting his bulbs in tubs in the autumn.

"In the spring, his mobile garden could be moved into the greenhouse if the flowers needed protection from the weather, or some warmth to encourage earlier blooming, if necessary. A little extra work had produced a wonderful set of blooms."

The cooking section was well supported, with Gillian Kille winning best cheese and leek flan and Rosalind Shephard taking first prize with her excellent Victoria sandwich.

There were 43 exhibits in the children’s section, with several new entrants, and each young person was rewarded with a special prize of an Easter egg by the society.

Ladies from Steyning Flower Club exhibited arrangements of spring flowers and Steyning Camera Club exhibited examples of their recent work.

Charles added: "There was an excellent range of plants for sale and refreshments were served throughout the afternoon, all of which contributed to make it a very interesting and entertaining afternoon for the many visitors.

"I wish to thank the committee and other volunteers for their hard work on the day. Without their contribution, we would not have such a wonderful flower show."

