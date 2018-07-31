Buses branded for Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Woods Mill anniversary

Branded buses celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Woods Mill reserve have been launched to encourage people to get closer to nature.

Southern Transit’s Route 3 service, which runs on Thursdays and Saturdays, provides an essential link between Shoreham and Horsham, including villages along the Adur Valley, and one of the stops is outside Woods Mill nature reserve.

Three buses are servicing this route, each with stunning nature photography on one side and showing different ways to enjoy the nature reserve on the other.

One Shoreham family, Kevin and Laura Brook and their son Henry, features among the pictures. They were photographed by Miles Davies at Woods Mill earlier this year, when they were enjoying a walk at the nature reserve.

Once the branded buses were ready, the family went to the Holmbush Centre in Shoreham to wave ‘their’ bus off on its way to Horsham town centre.

Thanks to generous support from ScottishPower Foundation, Sussex Wildlife Trust is celebrating 50 years of inspiring and educating visitors with a host of free activities until March 2019.

One of the three Sussex Wildlife Trust branded buses

Engagement officer James Duncan, who is leading the programme of events, said: “Why not join one of our wildlife walks and talks and get closer to nature at Woods Mill?

“Maybe join in a family pond dipping session, a bat watching evening, or come and watch us open one of our moth traps to reveal the fabulous moths that fly during the night but are seldom seen.

“Our events to celebrate the 50th anniversary are free of charge but numbers on each event are limited to ensure those attending get the best wildlife experience possible. Please do book your place via our website. where all 50th anniversary events are listed as Woods Mill 50.

Sussex Wildlife Trust opened Woods Mill in Henfield on June 8, 1968.

