Engineering company to open assembly plant near Shoreham Airport

An engineering company which designs and builds diesel engines has signed a lease to take over a production facility near Shoreham Airport, bringing jobs to the area.

Cox Powertrain will set up an assembly plant for its CXO300 diesel engine at the 28,000 sq ft building in Cecil Pashley Way, which is currently undergoing renovation.

The engine, which goes into production in the second quarter of 2019, will be the world’s highest power density diesel outboard engine and is already highly anticipated by commercial and recreational boating communities in the USA, a spokesman said.

Cox Powertrain has been working out of Shoreham since 2007 and Tim Routsis, chief executive, said there were many advantages to having an assembly facility right on the company’s doorstep.

“The prospect of having our assembly line working alongside our engineers gives us the agility we need to deliver this game-changing technology,” he said.

“The UK is a hot bed for engineering talent and the Government’s declared commitment to support UK innovators as part of its Industrial Strategy makes this the right time and place to move ahead with our plans.”

The UK engineer currently employs 70 staff and aims to recruit an additional 78 staff before 2020.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “This is great news from another exciting world-beating local company which is going places and has chosen to do so in Shoreham.

“Cox Powertrain is growing higher skilled jobs in the area and is a further example of the engineering expertise we have locally.

“Adur is a great place to live and work and this latest announcement underlines how we can help businesses in our area to punch above their weight.”

Cox Powertrain expects the facility to be operational later this year.

All you need to know about the IKEA Lancing plans and next week’s decision meeting

Bright Spark Energy lights up Gateway at Steyning Downland Scheme