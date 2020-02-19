Emergency services respond to bus on fire in Worthing

Emergency services have responded to a bus on fire in Worthing this afternoon (February 19).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Castle Road, Worthing, at 12.59pm to reports of a bus on fire at the junction with Harefield Avenue.

The bus on fire in Castle Road, Worthing

Two pumps were deployed, the spokesman said, and successfully brought the fire under control.

One pump has left the scene, while the second remained on the scene.

According to an eyewitness, the Stagecoach bus was the number 10 from Durrington to Worthing town centre.

The fire service spokesman was unable to confirm whether passengers had safely exited the bus - South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.