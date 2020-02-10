Emergency services battle Storm Ciara in Littlehampton sea search for missing person

The emergency services searched for a person reporting as missing in the sea at Littlehampton.

According to Selsey RNLI, its all-weather lifeboat was sent out at 11.54pm yesterday (Sunday, February 9) by the UK Coastguard after Sussex Police said a person was believed to have entered the sea at Littlehampton.

The Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat. Picture: Selsey RNLI

The Selsey lifeboat headed to the entrance to Littlehampton Harbour and searched the coastline up to East Preston while in gale-force winds.

A spokesman said the sea was rough, but with good visibility.

A Littlehampton Coastguard spokesman said that HM Coastguard Shoreham, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 175 and Coastguard Area Commander AC08 were also involved in the rescue.

A spokesman said: "Thankfully the person was found away from the waters edge by Coastguard Rescue Officers. Although the casualty hadn’t been in the water they were passed into the care of Sussex Police and the Ambulance Service."

After all the crews were stood down, due to the bad weather conditions and high tide the Selsey lifeboat took shelter at Littlehampton Harbour until it was safe enough to return. The crew got back to Selsey at 3.35am.

The Selsey crew were Coxswain Colin Pullenger, 2nd Cox Rob Archibald, Mechanic Andy Lee, Max Gilligan, Dave Lamdin and Neil Hopcraft.