Emergency services attend two car collision in Worthing

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision in Worthing yesterday evening, the fire service confirmed.

One crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Littlehampton Road in Worthing at 6.48pm on Tuesday (January, 1), a spokesman said.

Emergency services were called to the scene

There were no casualties reported, according to the spokesman.

The crew made the road safe before leaving the scene.

