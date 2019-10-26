Emergency services attend collision in Goring

The emergency services have been called to a collision in Goring this afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place at the junction of Goring Road and Alinora Avenue in Goring.

Emergency services at the scene

Photos from the scene show firefighters, the ambulance service and police are in attendance.

The road has been closed and there is currently a diversion in place.

Stagecoach South tweeted that the 700 bus is being diverted along The Strand until further notice.

The ambulance service has been approached for a comment.

More to follow.

