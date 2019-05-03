Emergency crews tackle Worthing flat fire

A fire broke out in a flat in Worthing this morning.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two fire engines were sent to the fire in Wallace Avenue, near Goring Road shops.

Two fire engines were sent to the flat fire in Worthing this morning (May 3)

They said: “We were called to reports of a fire in a property at 8.57am this morning in Wallace Avenue, Worthing.

“Two fire engines are in attendance. Two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel are being used to extinguish the fire.”

Sussex Police were also informed of the incident at just after 9am. A spokesman confirmed the fire was in a flat.

READ MORE: Shoreham manhunt: Wanted man arrested after long police search

Plans to change former Worthing bank into pub revealed