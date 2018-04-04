Electric vehicle charging posts introduced in Adur

A series of electric vehicle charging posts have been installed by Adur District Council as it steps up efforts to encourage sustainable transport use.

Two posts have been installed at the Pond Road car park at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road.

The council said it was the first step to an area-wide network of posts that could be added to by businesses and other organisations.

Councillor Emma Evans, executive member for the environment, said: “More and more people are turning to electric cars so it’s vital as a council that we do our part.

“This new equipment is extremely easy to use and with charging vehicles not having to pay to park, there’s a rea l incentive for people to choose a sustainable way to get from A to B.”

The new posts will be open so that anyone with an electric car can plug in. Car park fees for charging vehicles are waived with the session costing £1.50 an hour.