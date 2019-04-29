Elderly man left trapped in car after accident in Lancing

An elderly man was left trapped in a car after it went into a bench in Lancing this afternoon, the fire service said.

The fire service responded to reports that a car had gone into a concrete bench in North Road, Lancing, at 5.54pm today (Monday, April 29), a spokesman confirmed.

The fire service at the scene

Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender were sent to the scene.

An elderly man had become trapped in the car and was released by crews, before being attended to by paramedics, the spokesman confirmed.

The fire service remains on the scene.

