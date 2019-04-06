Edwardian Worthing house with wealth of period features

This four bedroom, semi-detached, Edwardian property is situated in a sought-after location close to Worthing town centre and railway station.

The property, in Langton Road, has a wealth of period features and potential to convert the loft, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises a storm porch, large entrance hallway, open-plan lounge/dining room and an extensive dual-aspect kitchen/diner.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom, three further bedrooms, a modern family bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a large paved area to the front providing off-road parking for two or three vehicles with barn-style doors leading to a garage.

The sun-trap, flint-walled rear garden has a large paved area leading onto a lawned area with two outbuildings.

Property

Price offers in excess of £525,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk