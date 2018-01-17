Young performers are ready to rock

Students aged seven to 18 are busy finalising their routines ahead of the performance challenge of their lives.

More than 1,500 young people from 24 schools across Sussex, Kent and Surrey will take to the stage at The Hawth in Crawley for the 2018 Rock Challenge and J Rock.

The Angmering School was placed fourth in the 2017 Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B

Three evenings of incredible entertainment will start on Monday, January 29, with high schools and junior schools competing for places in the southern finals.

The events aim to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices, and they have put in months of hard work, planning and preparation.

Worthing High School is taking part in Rock Challenge for the first time and will be performing on Monday, January 29, alongside Worthing College.

Durrington High School will be showcasing its premier Rock Challenge team on Tuesday, January 30, alongside The Angmering School.

Worthing College qualified for the Southern Open Champions final for seniors SUS-160606Worthing Colleges 2016 entry

For J Rock on Wednesday, January 31, there are three schools taking part, including Rustington Community Primary School.

Sophia Campbell, supervising event manager, said: “Every school puts so much effort into their Rock Challenge performance, the dedication from students and staff alike is fantastic to see.

“For many, Rock Challenge is the highlight of the school year. I can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.”

The challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform live on a professional stage. This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Rustington Community Primary School won four awards for excellence at last year's J Rock final

Teams have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme, such as tackling current social issues, retelling real-life events or fictional pieces, with every aspect of the performance devised, designed and created by the students.