Created with Sketch.
Louie, Charlie and Zac Biggs, aged 4, 8 and 10, from the Thomas A'Becket infant and primary schools in Worthing, as the Big Bad Wolf and Thing 1 and Thing 2

World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing

World Book Day is upon us and children across the area have dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas.

Brooke, 9, and Maddie, 7, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Mary Poppins and Gangsta Granny
Brooke, 9, and Maddie, 7, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Mary Poppins and Gangsta Granny
UGC
Buy a Photo
Dulcie Goble, from Little Stars Nursery in Rustington, as The Cat in the Hat
Dulcie Goble, from Little Stars Nursery in Rustington, as The Cat in the Hat
UGC
Buy a Photo
Jessica Catterick, 7, from River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, as Gangsta Granny
Jessica Catterick, 7, from River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, as Gangsta Granny
UGC
Buy a Photo
Lottie-rose Goble, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Pippi Longstocking
Lottie-rose Goble, from Georgian Gardens School in Rustington, as Pippi Longstocking
UGC
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5