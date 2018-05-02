Tough Runner total announced

Shoreham Academy achieved a final total of £6,406.24 from its annual Tough Runner event.

The money will be going to Sports Relief and Ride ABC, United Learning’s charity, focusing on the SITUPS campaign to support vulnerable students.

Organiser Charlotte Dunsden said: “We are obviously delighted with the result and would like to thank everyone who helped achieved such a large sum.

“Well done to all the helpers, the runners and everyone who sponsored them. Big thanks to Shoreham Academy PE staff who organised and ran the whole event.”

The prize for best student photograph went to Lucia Bonaldi, a year-eight student who produced a fabulous close-up of sixth former Oli Blackmore on the slip and slide area.

