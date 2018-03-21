Tough Runner returns bigger and better

Shoreham Academy is ready to go wild for its third Tough Runner charity event.

Sports co-ordinator Charlotte Dunsden created the event, which launched in 2016, and has organised the course, with the help of lots of staff and students.

She said: “The course has been added to since last year. We are including our run up to the fire station and then back to the school site, where we will be doing the colour run, the sweeper, base jump and obstacle challenge. New additions to the course include a spider web, an ice ball pit, skip gauntlet and outer space.”

Tough Runner will take place on Friday afternoon, with staggered starts from 3pm, starting and finishing at the school and using the immediate area around it.

Students and staff can choose to run on their own or in teams and are encouraged to wear fancy dress, knowing they will end up wet, muddy and covered from head to toe in colour powder by the end of the course.

Janet Reilly, PE and educational visits co-ordinator, said: “We are hoping to get even more students involved this year and raise even more money for charity. The event is bigger and better, so we want to raise even more funds for the charity.

“We had lots of positive last year. The students and staff involved were absolutely amazing.”

