Teenagers in Adur and Worthing urged to sign up for NCS programme

Spaces for the National Citizen Service programme in Adur and Worthing are already starting to fill up for this year.

The government-funded programme aims to build confidence in teenagers, equip them with life skills and allow them to create their own projects to give back to the community.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton celebrating the success of NCS with the 2018 groups in Adur and Worthing

It is designed for students in years 11 and 12 and in 2018, Davison High School for Girls, St Andrew’s High School for Boys, Worthing High School and the Sir Robert Woodard Academy were all involved.

Will Jacobs, recruitment lead for Adur and Worthing, said: “NCS is amazing value for money. Each place is priced at £1,500 but being government-funded, all it will cost for your young person to take part is just £50, which covers the food, transport and accommodation.

“Bursaries are available as money should never be a barrier to stopping anyone taking part in this unmissable experience.

“We have several start dates running throughout the summer to ensure that nobody misses out.”

The four-week programme runs during the summer holidays, on weekdays, and is split into four phases, adventure, discovery, action and celebration.

Mr Jacobs added: “Participants can spend five days in Dorset at one of the UK’s top activity sites trying their hand at a range of activities such as rock climbing, stand-up paddle-boarding and survival skills.

“They will be in teams of 15 and will be with this team throughout their entire experience, ensuring they build strong friendships that can continue long after the four weeks on programme.

“During the next part of NCS, teens could be staying in halls at a local university. This week is heavily focused on giving them independence and equipping them with skills employers are increasingly valuing. During the day, there will be a variety of workshops that could include first aid, public speaking and team-building sessions.

“The action part of NCS is usually the most rewarding part of the experience. Young people will be back living at home but meet up with their team in Adur or Worthing. They will work with their group to plan and deliver their own social action project to give back to the local community.

“Previously, groups have created sensory gardens, visited care homes to entertain the elderly and found ways to increase food bank donations. Groups can pick whatever they’re passionate about and our mentors are there merely to support them along the way.

“A few weeks after the young people finish the four weeks of NCS, they will be invited to a celebration event, where we will reflect and look back on their journey and what they’ve achieved.

“During this event, we will award them a signed certificate from the Prime Minister, which they can use to make them stand out in interviews and on CVs and UCAS applications.”

Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk for more information and to sign up, or telephone 0800 197 8010 to speak to a member of the team.

