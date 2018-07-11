Sunshine Day Nursery, our Nursery of the Year 2018 winner

Sunshine Day Nursery has been named the Herald and Gazette Nursery of the Year.

Of the 111 nurseries nominated, Sunshine Day Nursery, in Tarmount Lane, Shoreham, received the most votes from our readers.

Owner Kate Cox, left, and manager Alison Wolke with their prizes. Picture: Derek Martin DM1871168a

Following its Ofsted inspection in June this year, the nursery was judged an ‘outstanding’ provider of childcare.

The nursery was officially opened by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton in September 2009.

Since then, hundreds of local families have had the opportunity to return to work, safe in the knowledge that their children are being cared for safely and professionally at the nursery.

The nursery has a fantastic outdoor play space which all children, including babies, enjoy every day. Inside, the nursery is separated into four units which allow children to make friends with others of the same age.

At the recent inspection, Ofsted commented that ‘babies and children thrive in this delightful nursery’ which offers a ‘superb range of exceptional resources and enjoyable activities’ for children in the early years age range.

The staff team comprises experienced and committed nursery practitioners, who are passionate about delivering the best outcomes for the children. Ofsted noted in the recent inspection report that ‘staff morale is high and they provide an extremely warm, friendly environment’.

Nursery manager Alison Wolke has managed the setting since the beginning and using her knowledge and expertise, has developed the staff to be the fantastic team they are today.

Parents find out about their child’s day by accessing an online journal called Tapestry, which allows staff to record all the learning and fun activities that the children enjoy.

Tapestry has revolutionised the way parents, carers and even grandparents find out about what their child has been doing at nursery.

Parents of a two-year-old child said: “Before the nursery started using Tapestry, I didn’t realise just how much my child was doing at nursery but now I can log on at lunchtime and see what he has been up to that morning.

“There might be pictures of him doing cooking and art activities or playing outside with his friends, it’s brilliant and very reassuring.”

Children of all ages benefit from extra classes every week, the youngest children enjoy baby yoga, while pre-school aged children have French and singing lessons, as well as football academy.

The nursery is open 51 weeks a year from 8am to 6pm. Call 01273 441912 or visit sunshine-nursery.com for more information.

The Herald and Gazette would like to thank all the readers how voted.