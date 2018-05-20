Success for debating students

Students’ debating skills were put to the test as Durrington High School’s Excellence Academy entered a regional Up For Debate competition in London.

Nine students from years eight and nine took part in the PiXL Edge and Noisy Classroom competition at Ibstock Place School, up against 36 teams from the South region.

Russell Shoebridge, English teacher and leader of the Excellence Academy, took two teams to represent the school.

There were more than 100 debates on the day about topics such as taxing junk food and whether assisted suicide should be legalised.

Praise was received by the judges on the day, with one of the teams winning two out of three debates.

The teachers said that the students had a fantastic day and put into practise their classroom learning.

The experience left the students very interested, one American-born year eight student said: “Do you need to be born in the UK to become Prime Minister?”