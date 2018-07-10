Students from Steyning Grammar School's year 11 celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with their prom night at the Amex stadium.

Guests arrived on Tuesday, June 22, in sports cars, camper vans and even a motorbike. There was fruit punch on arrival in the Chandlers BMW Mini lounge and then the students had their photographs taken on the pitch, including a selfie with head of year Jeanette Masters.

Steyning Grammar School year 11 prom 2018

Everyone was seated in the Mayo Wynne Baxter lounge where a two course meal was served. Following the food there were speeches and awards for four prom legends who had been voted for by the teachers in attendance.

The legends this year were Jasmine Lancaster, Tiki Ainapore, Ife Faseru and Hayden Gravenor.

After an impromptu speech by Lucy Hirst, it was time for the dancing, the music was turned up and the students hit the dance floor. Dancing went on until 11pm when the carriages arrived to take the guests home or to after-parties.

Jeanette said: "Overall it was a fantastic event, the students looked gorgeous, the staff enjoyed themselves and it was a great way for everyone to relax after the hard work of the exam season."

The next morning the students were in school for their leavers day and final leavers’ assembly. Successes of the year group as a whole were celebrated, and of individuals who had been nominated by their subject teachers for specific subject awards.

Jeanette said: "Many students received certificates of recognition for high achievement characteristics in particular subjects, and the assembly concluded with Millennium Trust awards for two students and a final Tony Russell award for a student who has had a challenging journey through school, but who has shown determination and resilience in overcoming barriers to learning.

"There was not a dry eye in the house when this was awarded to Ewan Biscoe."