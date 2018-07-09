Year 11 leavers from St Andrew's High School in Worthing celebrated a sunny evening of awards and dancing for their school prom.

Students arrived in their best evening wear on Friday and had group pictures taken in the gardens of The Windsor Hotel in Worthing before enjoying a meal together.

St Andrew's High School prom 2018

Head boy Dylan Goff presented the first set of awards for the evening which included prom king Louis Griffiths, prom queen Eli Middelton, best arrival which was awarded to Kieran Brown and Jonny Fadoju was awarded for being best dressed.

Before the group headed off to post-prom events, the less formal alternative awards were announced, which included:

Best heart: Jimi Taylor with runners up including Ollie Smith and Gerald Brummerhoff

The head of year best haircut award-:Joe Schiavone

Best H&M model: Louis Payne

Best husband material: Ryan Baguley

Most beautiful partner: Victoria, who was nominated by her partner Ollie Beane

Strongest knee and least injury prone: Alex Evans

Mr May’s Jersey Boy look alike award: Billy Sanderson

Best makeup: Charlie Knibb

Person least comfortable at Prom but most like Jeremy Corbyn: Sean Emerson-King

Most clumsy: Levi Stout

Top ginge: Teachers said that this was the most hotly contended award with nominations for Nathan Moss, Gerald Brummerfoff and Ollie Beane. The eventual winner was Ben Cooper.

Most nominated person for a huge number of different awards was a tie between Ben Shaw and Alex Bayley.

Joe Schiavone gave the final speech of the evening, marking the end of their time at school together.

Paula Leclerc, coordinator for PSHCE and careers, said: "A huge thank you to all the staff at the Windsor Hotel for their warm welcome and excellent organisation and help prior to and during the event. My special thanks to the staff who came along and to all the wonderful young men and their partners who made prom 2018 so thoroughly enjoyable."