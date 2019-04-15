Southwick Playgroup keeps to Easter traditions, to much excitement

In modern times, traditions seem to have lost their place in our culture. While technology and the internet have allowed us to connect with people all over the world, the sentimental value in coming together and sharing an experience has dwindled over the years. Traditions have always united generations for years and inspired positive attitudes and, in my opinion, losing this spirit would be a shame.

That is why on Friday, April 5, I found genuine joy in witnessing Southwick Playgroup’s Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet parade. Children aged two to four took part in this very important tradition.

The three winners of the Easter bonnet competition with their Easter egg prizes and others taking part

Southwick Playgroup has played an important historic role in uniting the community through its genuine enthusiasm in preparing events and traditions like these. Located in Southwick Community Centre in the heart of Southwick, the playgroup has been running for more than 60 years, welcoming generations after generations of families from all the different backgrounds and cultures.

The setting’s aim is to keep the important cultural traditions alive through celebrating Easter and Christmas, royal weddings and festivals from other cultures like Chinese new year and Diwali.

The Easter event began with an egg hunt, where the children and their parents followed a trail of clues through the park to the eggs. The hunt was lead by the team from Southwick Playgroup, who have always enjoyed creating treasured memories for children and parents, by organising celebrations like this. Anticipation and excitement built up until the eggs where found and all the children celebrated. This was truly a magnificent and wholesome event to witness.

The hunt was followed by the Easter parade and competition for the best decorated Easter bonnet. Each of the children worked hard with their parents to create and decorate their Easter bonnets, so they were all very excited to present them.

Minnie Hill

One parent said they ‘just enjoy being involved in activities with their kids’, which shows how important these events are in bringing people together. All the children paraded around the garden, presenting the hats with pride and joy.

Afterwards, they lined up and two judges chose their favourite creations. They both found it hard to pick the best ones as there were so many beautiful bonnets and each child was so proud but three winners were chosen and given chocolate eggs as prizes, while the rest of the children were given chocolate lollies for taking part.

To me, an event like this highlights the importance of keeping traditions like the Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet parade in modern days. The word tradition evokes formal connotations, so hopefully, this large parade and excitement in taking part proves that traditions can be very pleasant experiences, which can bring us together.

When asked about this sentiment, one parent and close friend of Southwick Playgroup strongly agreed and went on to say they have been attending the setting for 15 years, choosing the playgroup to be the one for their children, because of the staff’s efforts to organise events which bring very important happy memories.

Maicie Barnett and Archie Hill

The joyful spirit of these young children shows me that there is hope for a brighter future through traditions and community building events.

• Report by William Beauchamp, A-level media student at Shoreham Academy