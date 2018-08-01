Southdown Nursery gets a taste of summer from Riverford

Southdown Nursery in Steyning had a taste of summer last week thanks to a visit from Riverford Organic Horsham.

The nursery children were treated to a morning of exploring, chopping and tasting, they also made some colourful seasonal summery fruit and yoghurt skewers.

The children experienced outdoor and hands-on learning at the nursery’s allotment, where they proudly showed off their produce they’d lovingly grown.

Nursery manager, Lucy Smith, said: “The children were amazed by the colours, textures and tastes from the seasonal session run by Riverford.

“We always encourage our children to ask questions and try new things. We also try and show them what grows in which season, this session was a great way to help them understand.”

Riverford Horsham believes in fresh, organic, seasonal eating.

There is no better time to get some summery fruit and veg or a meat box for the barbecue.

If you would like to try a veg or fruit box or would like us to come to your group or school, please get in touch with Liz Sowden on 01403 337 778.