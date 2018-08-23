Significant rise in top GCSE grades for Our Lady of Sion

GCSE students at Our Lady of Sion school are celebrating a rise in the number of top grades this year.

More than half results were grades 9 to 7, compared to the equivalent of 44 per cent in 2017.

Our Lady of Sion pupils celebrate a successful year SUS-180823-151609001

All students obtained at least five grades of 9 to 5, with one third of students achieving more than five grades 9 to 7. Eleven per cent of all GCSEs were graded 9.

You can find an explanation of the new grading system here: Here's how the new GCSE grading system works



Star performers included 16-year-old Anthony Leong, who achieved a perfect score of grade 9 in all of his subjects. He said: “I just can’t really believe it. I’m so happy. I’m going to go to the sixth form here to study further maths, physics and either geography or history.”

He said he would like to study engineering or maths at university and beyond.

Sixteen-year-old Isobel Gee obtained either a 9 or A* grade for ten out of her 11 subjects. She said: “I’m really pleased. It was worth all the hard work I was really nervous this morning but it’s a relief. I’m going out for a meal to celebrate this afternoon. I’ll be staying here for college, studying English literature, history and French.”

Anthony Leong discussing his perfect results with headteacher Simon Orchard SUS-180823-151619001

Headmaster Simon Orchard said: “I am delighted with our GCSE results this year, particularly in triple science and mathematics where 83 per cent and 63 per cent respectively of grades were 9-7. The whole school body has worked collectively to support our young people in achieving these grades through excellent teaching and supporting their emotional wellbeing. They have all truly embraced our school motto of ‘Consideration Always’ in supporting each other and I look forward to seeing their potential develop further.”

The majority of the year group will continue into the Sixth Form having achieved the required entry grades.

