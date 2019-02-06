Shoreham children given first photo exhibition at Ropetackle Arts Centre

Light and dark have been explored through photography and poetry by year-six pupils at Swiss Gardens Primary School in Shoreham.

The children, aged ten and 11, were asked to take a picture to illustrate the theme Light and Dark then write a poem about it.

Year-six pupils from Swiss Gardens Primary School at their exhibition. Picture: Derek Martin DM1921050a

The brilliant results went on display at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham yesterday, for one day only, and the prints were sold for £1.50 each to raise money for ShelterBox.

Fran James, head of year six, said: “This is the first time we have done an exhibition at the Ropetackle and they have been fantastic. We think they are doing such wonderful work to keep the community going.

“The children were asked to take a picture of light and dark in their day-to-day life and also write a poem to go alongside their work.”

Former photo-journalist Marilyn Stafford, who counts Einstein, Edith Piaf, Le Corbusier and Twiggy among her portrait subjects, had been into the school to talk to the children about photography.

Ms James said: “She gave the children some really good inspiration.”

All the pupils from year six took part and they were taken to visit the exhibition in small groups.

Ms James said: “Part of their project was to create and manage it and see it through. They used phones or cameras to take the pictures and I printed them out.”

Subjects included pets, plants, bedroom lights and landscapes.

Eddie Losh, 11, managed to get a 3D effect in his picture of a plant in his kitchen, while Francesca Illman went out to the River Adur for her picture and said the scene was ‘beautiful’.

The children have also been learning about the rainforest and important properties for shelters, which is why they chose to support ShelterBox, a charity that provides shelters and resources for people made homeless after a natural disaster.