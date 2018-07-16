Shoreham Academy prom 2018

More than 200 students and staff attended this year’s Shoreham Academy prom.

Everyone was dressed in their finery and they looked amazing as they stepped off the coaches on to the red carpet at The Amex in Brighton last Friday.

Prom king and queen Alex Dyball and Tia Lamley-Grinstead

Principal Jim Coupe said: “All the students behaved impeccably and were a credit to both themselves and Shoreham Academy.

“The evening was fabulous and a truly fitting way for year 11 to end.

“We look forward to many of them continuing their journey with us in September, when they start Shoreham Academy’s sixth form college, and we hope all students achieve the success they so richly deserve on GCSE results day.”

Students gathered in the stands of the community stadium for a group photo, accompanied by chants of ‘football’s coming home’.

Celebrating in style

They were then escorted to the Italk Lounge, on the top floor of the stadium, with views across the pitch.

The students were delighted by the sight of the tables, decorated by the prom committee with purple and white fairy lights, confetti and jumbo balloons, finished off with a sprinkling of silver and rose gold diamonds.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious two-course meal, followed by a speech from vice-principal David Oakes.

The highlight of the evening, however, was the crowning of the prom king and queen.

All the students looked fantastic for their night at The Amex

It was a difficult decision to make as all students looked fantastic but the honour was bestowed on Alex Dyball and Tia Lamley-Grinstead, who each received an award, provided by the Friends of Shoreham Academy as a memento of the occasion.

The students then danced the night away and staff said it was really was lovely to see so many of them up on their feet and enjoying this special evening.

Some of the year-11 boys in their smart suits

