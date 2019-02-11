Pop-up parenting workshops bid for Adur and Worthing launches on West Sussex Crowd

Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur has launched a crowdfunding initiative to support a pop-up parenting workshop.

The aim is to raise £6,942 to fund one-day, pop-up events for parents to help them develop their skills.

Being a parent is hard work, so Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur wants to help mums and dads to develop their skills

Catherine Hobson, business development manager, said: “Being a parent is hard work. You can read all the books you like but until you are a parent, you find out not everything is textbook.”

The Adur and Worthing Parenting Workshops is the charity’s first fundraising initiative to be launched through West Sussex Crowd.

Catherine said: “Following the success and great feedback from parents who attended our school readiness workshops in 2018, we wish to run a one-day pop-up parenting event for families in Worthing and Adur this year and we need your pledge.

“Please pledge £2 and together help us to raise a total of £6,000 to support 75 local families in a day. We only receive your funds if we hit the total required.”

Pledges should by made by March 19, 2019. Visit www.spacehive.com/adur-and-worthing-parenting-workshops?searchText=parenting#/backers

The crowdfunding platform West Sussex Crowd was launched by West Sussex County Council in May last year. It was a first for the south east and has so far helped 77 groups to raise funds.

Residents have really got behind it, with more than 1,000 backers pledging more than £200,000 to 38 successful projects.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “This is brilliant news. I am absolutely delighted to see the West Sussex Crowd is proving so successful and benefiting so many fantastic local projects.

“I would urge anyone looking to gather funds and support to join the crowd and see for yourselves the difference it can make.”

Charities, sports clubs and music schools are just some projects to benefit so far.

Of the £223,076 raised, £140,060 was pledged by businesses, residents and partner funds. The other £75,006 has been awarded by West Sussex County Council through its Community Initiative Fund.

