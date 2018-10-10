Phase one of Shoreham school playground project complete

Reception pupils at Buckingham Park Primary School are eagerly awaiting the go-ahead to use their new playground.

Thanks to the support of the community and local businesses, the Shoreham school has been able to raise £25,000 towards much-needed work on the key stage one playground.

The first phase of the project is awaiting the final sign-off

Buckingham Events, a charity associated with the school, organised the fundraising.

Helen Cook, secretary, said: “We have been able to complete the first phase of our project, which is now awaiting final sign-off before the reception children can use it.

“Thanks to the continued support of the local community and companies such as The Co-Op, we have now raised over £25,000.

“The playground has been very badly worn and in need of refurbishment for a number of years and we have been working tirelessly to raise money to address the issue, as there is no funding available from the local education authority.

The surface around the play equipment was a mixture of carpet, grass and exposed earth and stone, all incredibly worn

“One of our supporting companies has been The Co-Op, who have kindly supported us throughout the year and donated in the region of £4,000 through their community membership scheme.

“They have also been holding events in store, such as a raffle and cake sale, to raise additional funds for us and recently presented us with an additional cheque for £701 towards the playground project.”

The next stage is to continue raising money for the second phase of work on the playground, which will be used by children in year one.

The outside space was designed with eight to 12-year-olds in mind but the playground is now mainly used by four to six-year-olds, so the equipment needs replacing.

The overall total needed for work is £70,000, including resurfacing the worn and tatty ground, which was a mixture of carpet, grass and exposed earth and stone.

Visit Buckingham Events at Buckingham Park Primary School to make a donation.

Bag packing and cake sale will help fund playground

Pupils told not to high five Shoreham lollipop man

Shoreham customer assistant wins national Pride of M&S Award