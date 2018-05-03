Oliver set to take a seat in Youth Parliament

Shoreham College student Oliver Faragher is looking forward to his first meeting as a Deputy Member of the Youth Parliament.

The 13-year-old was elected to represent East Arun, Adur and Worthing, alongside MYP Ben Beckinsale, from Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

Oliver said he was thrilled to hear he had been democratically elected to represent young people in the UK, having submitted a confident manifesto focusing on education.

He has been a long-standing volunteer, working with St John Ambulance and as a PADI scuba diver for the Dive for Debris project.

He won his first election at 11 and his keen interest in politics saw him challenge an MP about child benefit in 2014.

He said “ I will challenge anyone, on anything that the constituents feel important.”

Everyone at Shoreham College is proud of Oliver and he is looking forward to his first meeting with the UK Youth Parliament next week.