New headteacher for primary school

The new headteacher of a school in Mile Oak has 'the vision, energy and drive to take the school forward', governors said.

Luke Lording said he was 'delighted' to be taking on the job as new headteacher of Mike Oak Primary School in September.

He currently works as deputy head at an 'outstanding' primary school in Hounslow, London.

Sarah Jennings, chair of governors at Mile Oak, said: “We had a very strong field of candidates, but the governors unanimously felt Luke has the vision, energy and drive to take the school forward and secure strong progress and learning outcomes for every pupil, at the same time as appreciating and nurturing the best of what Mile Oak currently offers.”

Mr Lording said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Mile Oak’s new headteacher. The school has wonderful children, committed hard-working staff and some amazing facilities, including the Science Bus and fantastic outside space.

"We all want children to enjoy their learning, as well as achieving their best, and I am looking forward to being part of the Mile Oak community and getting to work.”