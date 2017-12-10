New boat welcomed at Shoreham College

Daring adventures on the high seas are ahead for junior pupils at Shoreham College.

A new boat has been provided by Shoreham College Parents’ Association for use for outdoor reading.

Year-one pupil India Moorhouse won the competition to name the boat, choosing Dragonfly, and a naming ceremony was held.

Headmaster Richard Taylor-West said: “The college is thrilled by the parents’ association’s purchase of the Dragonfly. The pupils at the college will enjoy it for many years to come and it is wonderful to work together with the parents.

“The Dragonfly will no doubt be the focus of young people’s stories and inspire their young minds to daring deeds on the high seas for a very long time to come and we are very grateful.”

A boat had previously been supplied by the association but it was in need of replacement.

Mrs Jo Bushby, chairman, said: “The committee decided that we could use some funds we could use from the last winter fayre so that the juniors could continue to enjoy their outdoor storytimes.

“Thank you to our generous parents for supporting the winter fayre, various bars we run through the year and for taking part in the school lottery.”