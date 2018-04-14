National award for nursery group

Staff at Young Sussex are celebrating after the nursery group won a national award.

The family-run group, which has three nurseries, in Shoreham, Hove and Brighton, was named in the daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Small Nursery Groups 2018.

The results were based on reviews written by parents and Young Sussex was the only nursery group in Sussex to win the award, having battled it out with more than 1,050 small nursery groups nationally.

Sarah Burt, nursery manager at the Shoreham nursery, said: “This award is a great tribute to the care staff for their daily commitment to the children’s wellbeing and development.

“Achieving it based on the views of our parents makes this accolade even more relevant.

“I am delighted that the staff have received the recognition they deserve, and am very proud of our children who progress and develop so wonderfully.

“A huge thank you to our parents - we could not have won without their wonderful feedback.”