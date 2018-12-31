Merry Mince Pies could become annual event at Shoreham school

Older people in Shoreham were invited to join primary school pupils for an afternoon of Christmas music and mince pies.

The Merry Mince Pies event was hosted by the PTA at St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School, in Eastern Avenue.

The St Nic's Singers entertained the guests at the Merry Mince Pies event

There was music and singing from the St Nic’s Singers and the mince pies were kindly donated by parents.

Organisers said it went really well and they are hoping it will become an annual event.

Having a good time at Cinderella in Southwick

St Barnabas House pet festive winner revealed

Southern rail staff raise thousands for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice