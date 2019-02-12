JustDifferent workshop has a positive impact at Upper Beeding Primary School

Pupils were challenged to think outside the box when JustDifferent workshop co-ordinator Alison Wright paid a visit.

She showed the children in key stage one at Upper Beeding Primary School how she has adapted to do everyday things, having been born with shortened arms and impaired hearing.

JustDifferent workshop co-ordinator Alison Wright at Upper Beeding Primary School

Teacher Rachel McCauley said: “It was wonderful to see the children actively involved in a range of practical activities and listening so carefully, as well as getting involved with group discussions and having the opportunity to ask questions.”

The visit was to celebrate difference, part of the PSHE curriculum.

Each class took part in a practical workshop with Alison, who was born different due to her mother taking the prescribed drug Thalidomide during the early stages of her pregnancy.

Mrs McCauley said: “It was prescribed to treat morning sickness and resulted in Alison being born with shortened arms and impaired hearing because of the damage it caused.

“The children learned about what Alison can do and how she does everyday things, just in a different way.

“The children also had the opportunity to purchase JustDifferent awareness wristbands to support the work that the charity does, as they rely on donations.”

JustDifferent was founded in 2008 by Toby Hewson, who was recently named among 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex.

