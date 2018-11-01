Illustrator Aaron Blecha shows Southwick pupil show to create zombie aliens

Illustrator Aaron Blecha gave year-one children in Southwick an incredible lesson in drawing and helped them create their own zombie aliens, similar to his own funny characters.

He showed pupils at Glebe Primary School how he creates his most well-known characters, like Grizzle Grump the Bear, as well as his aliens, zombies and monsters.

Illustrator Aaron Blecha with year-one children at Glebe Primary School in Southwick

Teacher Lainey O'Connor added: "Aaron's books and illustrations are so vibrant and the kids loved his zombie aliens."

Aaron talked about what inspired him to be an illustrator, then led workshops for each of the year-one classes.

Kate Gieler, school librarian, said: "By the end of the day, every child had created their own zombie aliens and learned how to draw simple expressions to make funny faces."

Aaron, who is based in Hove, was amazed to find one of the classes had been named after him.

"It's such a great honour to have a class named after me. I never imagined that would happen," he said.

All of Glebe's classes are named after illustrators for this academic year and Aaron has a year-one class named for him.

Teacher Andy Baker said: "Aaron is a genuinely lovely guy. The children loved having him around for the whole day and have been so inspired to draw monsters and zombies in his style. We are really lucky to have this contact with him".

Aaron stayed after school to meet parents, signing and sketching in every book that was bought.

Teacher Annabelle Fox said: "It was an incredible day and so inspirational for the children to spend time drawing with Aaron. He was really engaging and some of the children have already brought in little books they have created at home to show me - they want to write and draw like Aaron."

Glebe has more events planned with other illustrators to inspire creativity across the year groups.

Kate Gieler added: "Author-illustrator Sarah McIntyre, who has a year-three class named after her, has supported our initiative to name all our classes after illustrators as she leads on the #PicturesMeanBusiness campaign to raise the profile of illustrators in the publishing industry."

